Mumbai, April 10: As unseasonal rains and hailstorms lashed different parts of Maharashtra, at least 13 persons were killed in lightning-related incidents and one due to drowning, across the state in the past 48 hours, officials said here on Monday.

In the worst single tragedy, seven persons were killed in Akola's Parasgaon village late on Sunday where a lightning bolt felled a 150-year-old neem tree on a tin shed at the Babuji Maharaj Sansthan ashram. Maharashtra: 100-Year-Old Tree Falls on Rooftop of Temple in Akola's Paras Town, Seven People Killed (Watch Video).

At least four dozen devotees participating in the prayer ceremonies were trapped underneath but most were rescued and the bodies of four deceased were recovered early Monday, and three died later during treatment in hospital. Another 10 were rushed to nearby hospitals and admitted for varying injuries, including two described as "serious".

Besides, Aurangabad, Beed, Hingoli, Nandurbar, Parbhani and Pune have reported one death each, mainly farmers working in the fields, owing to lightning hits. Meanwhile, one person drowned in flash floods triggered by torrential rain that lashed Nashik on Sunday, said the officials. Maharashtra Tragedy: Seven Devotees Dead, 30 Injured After Old Tree Near Temple Falls on Tin Shed in Akola, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Grief.

Additionally, scores of animals have also been killed or hit in these lightning strikes as the sporadic inclement weather wreaks disasters in different regions of the state since the past few weeks.

Many districts have suffered massive agriculture damage due to hailstorms, playing havoc with standing crops, especially of mangoes and other fruits and vegetables.

