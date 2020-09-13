Calangute (Goa) [India], September 13 (ANI): The North Goa District Police has arrested 42 persons for being allegedly involved in gambling after a raid from a hotel on Saturday in Gaurawaddo Calangute, informed the police.

"A team of North Goa District Police Officers on the receipt of specific and reliable information conducted a raid at Hotel Karishma Grande at Gaurawaddo, Calangute around midnight of 12/09/2020 and apprehended 42 persons mainly from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Delhi whilst they were playing cards and gambling using chips each worth Rs 1,000," Calangute Police Inspector Nolasco Raposo told ANI.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Man Rapes 70-Year-Old Woman in Ballia District, Arrested.

Raposo added that two hotel rooms on the fifth floor of the said hotel were used for the gambling activity.

"A total cash amount of Rs 10,00,300 and 5,739 chips each of which was being used for Rs 1000, two card swipe machines, 57 mobile phones were seized during the raid," he said.

Also Read | All the Best Students! On NEET 2020 Exam Day, Send Motivational Quotes, Messages, GIFs and Images to Encourage Aspirants to Perform Well in the NTA Medical Entrance Examination.

The accused persons have been booked under the provisions of Sections 3 and 4 of the Goa Daman and Diu Gambling Act.

"Police will be writing a letter to the Tourism Department and the local Panchayat for taking appropriate action against the hotel owner for letting his premises to be used for the gambling activity," Raposo added.

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)