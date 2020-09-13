The day has finally arrived. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) today, September 13, 2020. The past few months have been quite hectic for the NEET candidates. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, NTA has increased the number of centres from 2,546 to 3,843 that will help students maintain required social distancing. It is a difficult time as candidates are going to appear in the medical entrance exam during a pandemic. This is why, it is important to motivate them to do well in the exam. On NEET 2020 exam day, we bring you, motivational quotes, messages, GIFs and images to encourage aspirants so that they can perform well in the NTA medical entrance examination. Use these images to wish students all the best and good luck on the exam day.

NEET aspirants have already started to reach the exam venue. Because of the pandemic, the last reporting time is 12:30 pm. The reason for an early report is given so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate. NTA has revised NEET-UG dress code and guidelines keeping the COVID-19 restrictions in mind. If you know someone who is appearing in the NEET-UG 2020 entrance exam today, wish them all the best so that they can perform well in the exam, without any stress or nervousness. Check out our latest collection of All the Best messages, motivational quotes, images and GIFs that are perfect for sharing with NEET 2020 aspirants. What Can You Wear And Which Attire is Not Allowed to the Medical Entrance Exam on September 13?

Good Luck for Your Exam (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Walk Into the Examination Hall, Remember That You Were Born to Achieve Great Things in Life. May All the Luck of the Universe Be Your Companion in the Examination Hall.

Good Luck for Your Exam (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Darling, You Can Achieve Anything You Heart Desires Providing You Don’t Lose Faith in Your Remarkable Abilities. May God Bless You With the Courage to Never Lose Faith in Yourself in the Examination Hall. Good Luck.

All the Best Students (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dearest Daughter, May Good Luck and Blessings From All the Cardinal Points of the Globe Be by Your Side and Inspire You to Greatness During Your Exams.

Send GIF With Message: Wishing You an Abundance of Luck As You Tackle This Exam. I Know You Will Conquer It As Easily as You’ve Conquered Countless Mountains in Your Life.

Send GIF With Message: If You Believe in Yourself You Do Not Have to Fear Any Challenge. I Wish You All the Success for Your Exam!

NEET UG 2020 entrance exam is conducted for students who are interested in studying undergraduate medical courses. It is a national-level entrance exam with lakhs of students appearing in the examination. It can be a stressful day, but with little motivation and full dedication, you can evade all your strain and perform well in the exam. All the best, students!

