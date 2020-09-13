Ballia, Sep 13: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping and thrashing an elderly woman aged 70 in Ballia district.

SHO of the Haldi police station, Satyendra Rai, said the youth forcibly entered the woman's house at around 4 a.m. and allegedly raped her. The incident took place on Saturday. Lakhimpur Kheri: Minor Killed After Rape, Father Alleges Her Eyes Gouged Out and Tongue Cut; UP Police Deny.

The accused, who used to work in a house near the elderly woman's residence, also hurled abuses at the woman and thrashed her, he said.

A case was registered against him on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the nephew of the 70-year-old woman and the accused was arrested, the SHO said. The woman was sent for a medical examination.

