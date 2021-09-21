Gangtok, Sep 21 (PTI) Sikkim on Tuesday reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 31,014, according to a health department bulletin.

East Sikkim registered 29 new cases, followed by eight in West Sikkim, five in South Sikkim and one in North Sikkim.

The death toll remained at 380 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The Himalayan state now has 627 active cases, while 29,700 people have recovered from the disease. At least 307 patients have migrated out.

East Sikkim has logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases thus far at 17,197, followed by South Sikkim at 6,906, West Sikkim at 5,951 and North Sikkim at 653.

Over 2.44 lakh samples have been tested in the state till date, including 508 since Monday.

The positivity rate stands at 8.4 per cent, and the recovery ratio at 96.7 per cent, the bulletin said.

Sikkim has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 99.94 per cent of its population, while 60.35 per cent of eligible persons have received both the jabs, it added.

