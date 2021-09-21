Mumbai, September 21: An actress in Mumbai has been receiving undergarments and sex toys for the past two months. The Mumbai police has launched a manhunt operation to nab the miscreant for harassing the actress. Initially, she ignored it by thinking it to be a prank, but later lodged a complaint at the Amboli police station. Mumbai Film Actress Again Victim of Perverted Calls, Year After Facing Sexual Harassment From WhatsApp Caller.

However, the actor received a similar type of parcels seven to eight times in the past two months. The 28-year-old actor, a resident of the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai, finally approached the police. According to a report published in Free Press Journal, the woman received parcels for every known shopping portal. The police have started an investigation into the case. A case has been registered in the matter. Mahabharat Actor Aayush Shah and Sister Mausam Shah Harassed by Cyberbullies, Mumbai Police Arrests the Culprits.

“We have registered an offence under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown accused,” reported the media house quoting a police officer of the Amboli Police station as saying. The police have received the mobile numbers which were used in placing the orders with the shopping portals. However, the police are yet to trace the location of these numbers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2021 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).