Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) Forty-three new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, pushing the number of active cases here to 502.

The new cases came from 1,088 samples tested for the disease in the district, District Magistrate Selvakumari J said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stone of New Parliament Building on December 10; Here is All You Need To Know About The New ‘Temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The official said 49 more patients have recuperated, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 6,583.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)