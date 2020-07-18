Srinagar, Jul 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 441 new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection count to 13,198, while the death toll reached 236 with five fresh fatalities, officials said.

Amon the fresh cases, 43 were detected from the Jammu region and 398 from Kashmir Valley, they said.

"Five persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours,” the officials said, adding all the deaths took place in the valley.

The death toll due to coronavirus has now risen to 236 in the union territory -- 218 from the valley and 18 from the Jammu region.

There are 5,797 active cases in the union territory, while 7,165 patients have recovered from the infection, the officials said.

The 441 cases detected on Saturday included 55 persons who had returned to the union territory recently, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded 124 new positive cases, followed by 63 in Baramulla.

With these fresh cases, the total number of infected persons in Jammu and Kashmir has gone past the 13,000-mark to 13,198, they said. PTI SSB

