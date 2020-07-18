Mumbai, July 18: The count of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, crossed the 3 lakh-mark on Saturday. The health department recorded another spike of over 8,000 cases in the past 24 hours. The death count also accelerated above 11,500 as per the latest update issued by the government.

The cumulative count of cases was reported as 3,00,937, with over half the patients recovering so far. The recovery rate stands at 55 percent, which is lower than the national average of 63 percent. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

"8,348 new COVID-19 positive cases, 144 deaths and 5,307 discharged in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 3,00,937 including 1,65,663 discharged and 11,596 deaths," said a statement issued by the State health department.

Update: Mumbai Crosses 1 Lakh-Mark

"Mumbai reported 1,199 new COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,00,178 and 5,647 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 24,039," said a statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

While cases are rapidly increasing in Maharashtra, a silver-lining for the state is the "plateauing" of infections in Mumbai - the state capital. Since mid-June, the city is recording an average of 1,200-1,300 cases per day.

Despite the high caseload in Maharashtra, the government has so far denied the possibility of community transmission. In a statement issued on July 2, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the pandemic has not advanced into the community spread stage in the state.

The Maharashtra government has aborted the strategy of total lockdown, and is instead implementing a set of region-specific restrictions - with maximum curbs in areas with a high infection rate and minimum in those with a low caseload.

Nationwide, the tally of coronavirus infections surged to 10.38 lakh on Saturday, with a spike of over 34,000 cases in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,58,692 cases are active, whereas, 6,53,751 recovered. The nationwide death toll stands at 26,273.

