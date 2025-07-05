Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here seized 45 wild animals, including raccoons, black foxes and iguanas, from a passenger on Saturday, an official said.

The passenger was intercepted after he arrived in the city on a Thai Airways flight in the early hours, he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Youth Murder: Tazia Procession Cancelled Amid Rising Tensions in Bhilwara; Victim's Family Demands INR 1 Crore in Compensation.

After a search, a Customs team recovered 45 animals, among them raccoons, hyraxes (that look like rabbits), black foxes and iguanas, from his luggage.

However, many of the wild animals were already dead due to suffocation and the manner in which they were being trafficked, the official said.

Also Read | Bihar Electoral Roll Revision Row: Plea in Supreme Court Challenges ECI's Decision to Revise Electoral Rolls in State Ahead of Assembly Elections 2025.

Experts from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare helped in the handling and stabilisation of the animals, which will be deported to their source country as per the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, added the official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)