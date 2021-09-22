New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora on Wednesday claimed 45 BJP MPs belong to political dynasties and that it is the "highest" in any party in the country.

Attacking the BJP that has often accused the Congress of dynastic politics, Bora alleged the saffron party gives the impression that the family-based politics has no place in it while spreading "false propaganda" against its rivals.

Around 45 MPs out of the total 388 BJP MPs of both Houses of Parliament fall in the family-based category, he claimed in a statement.

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the BJP has been spreading false propaganda that only members of the Gandhi family become prime ministers when the Congress is in power.

Among the six Congress PMs, only three came from the Gandhi family, he said

Bora also named 27 families whose two or more members are either now or in the past were holding different posts in the BJP or in the party-led governments.

"Such a large number of family-based politicians do not exist in the Congress or any other party," he claimed.

"From the above facts, it is clear that, like Congress, there are people from the same family in BJP and other political parties occupying political posts," he said.

"But Prime Minister Modi and other BJP leaders take every opportunity to slam the so-called family-centric politics in Congress, tracing the trend from Indira Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, thereby misleading the people," he alleged.

The Congress leader said though some people from the same family are occupying some posts in the party or the party-ruled state governments, they are doing so through the democratic process or on the basis of their capabilities and acceptability among the public.

"Nobody can occupy public posts through strength or by force if the people do not vote for them, he said.

"The BJP will certainly be taught a lesson that no one can rule with false promises or without regard for people's general development," he said.

Bora also named the families in other parties where multiple members are holding different posts.

These political parties include the Samajwadi Party, TMC, NCP, DMK, TDP, TRS, National Conference, JD-S, INLD, Akali Dal and the RJD.

