Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): In the last one month, 462 school students and 49 staff members have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kangra, informed Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Kangra district.

Talking to ANI, the Chief Medical Officer said, "After the reopening of schools for selected classes from September 27, 462 school students and 49 staff members including teachers have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the district. It accounts for 25-30 per cent of the total positive cases during this period. We are worried about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. We have to follow basic precautionary measures and people who are above the age of 18 should undergo vaccination, if not vaccinated yet."

Talking about the SOPs laid down by the Education Department, the Chief Medical Officer said, "If the cases of COVID-19 are higher within students and staff of a particular school, according to the SOPs, the school has to be closed for 48 hours, detailed contact tracing has to performed and the entire educational premises has to be disinfected."

While informing about a long festive break for the students, he said, " The festival break has been increased from five days to seven days by the Education department. The schools will remain closed from October 31 to November 7." (ANI)

