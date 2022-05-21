Jammu, May 21 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Saturday announced a 47-day summer vacation for educational institutions, including recognised private schools up to class 12, in the summer zone of the Jammu division.

According to a order issued by Ravi Shankar Sharma, the director of School Education department, Jammu, the decision on summer vacation was taken in view of the prevailing hot weather conditions.

Government and recognised private schools up to class 8 standard will get summer vacation from May 23 to July 9, while for classes nine to 12 the vacation will be from May 30 to July 9.

Schools in Kashmir and parts of Jammu under winter zone have a nearly three-month-long winter vacation and a 10-day summer break annually. The summer zone schools in Jammu usually go on a one-and-a-half month summer vacation with a brief winter break.

