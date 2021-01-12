Bhopal, Jan 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,49,553 on Tuesday with 471 fresh cases coming to light, a health official said.

With eight more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll rose to 3,726, he said.

A total of 615 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,38,328.

Of new fatalities, two died in Alirajpur and one each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, Damoh, Raisen and Umaria districts, the official said.

Of 471 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 97 and Indore 76.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 56,704, including 910 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 41,112 with 592 fatalities.

Indore now has 2,203 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 1,975.

With 24,069 new tests conducted in the state, the overall tally of tests rose to 49.49 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,49,553, new cases 471, death toll 3,726, recovered 2,38,328, active cases 7,499, number of tests conducted so far 49,49,929.

