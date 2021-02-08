Coimbatore, Feb 8 (PTI) Twenty six elephants from various temples and mutts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were brought to Thekampatti in the district for the nearly two month long rejuvenation camp, which got underway on Monday.

Nutritious food, top class treatment for ailments will be provided to the pachyderms at the 48-day camp, HR& CE department sources said.

The government has allocated Rs 1.67 crore for the camp and all steps are being taken for the safety and protection of the pachyderms, particularly to prevent entry of wild elephants from the jungles, they said.

Forest Minister Dindigul Srinivasan,Local Administration minister S P Velumani and HR&CE Minister Sevur S Ramachandran inaugurated the camp by feeding fruits and sugarcane to the elephants.

The annual camp, organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department since 2003, was introduced by former chief minister Jayalalithaa.

