India News | 49 More Die of COVID-19 in TN; over 2,000 New Cases Reported

Chennai, June 18 (PTI) Forty nine people have lost their lives due to the deadly coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, which also registered more than 2,000 fresh cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday, the health department said. A bulletin issued by the department said 26,736 samples were tested on Thursday alone and the total number of fresh cases stood at 2,141.

With 49 more fatalities, the toll due to the infection in the state rose to 625, it said.

Those discharged after getting cured also stood at a significant 1,017 on Thursday, taking the total recoveries in the state to 28,641 so far. As many as 50 people among the latest additions were returnees from domestic and overseas.

The total number of people who tested positive till date in the state is 52,334, the bulletin said.

