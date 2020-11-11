Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 4,907 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking total count of infections to 17,31,833, the state health department said.

With 125 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the cumulative toll mounted to 45,560, it said.

Also Read | An Indomitable Spirit: Story of a 25-Year-Old Who Defeated COVID-19 Despite an End-Stage Renal Failure and Underwent a Successful Kidney Transplantation.

A total of 9,164 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 15,97,255.

The state now has 88,070 active cases.

Also Read | Bihar Elections 2020 Results: BJP Became Elder Brother by Climbing up Nitish Kumar's Ladder, Says Uma Bharti.

Mumbai city reported 1,069 fresh cases during the day, taking its overall count to 2,66,748, while toll rose to 10,506 with 22 more deaths, the department said.

The state has so far conducted 96,00,328 tests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)