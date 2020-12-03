Dehradun, Dec 3 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 76,275 on Thursday with 491 fresh cases, while 12 more deaths brought the toll from the disease to 1,263, according to a state health department bulletin.

Dehradun district reported a maximum of 179 new cases of the novel coronavirus, Nainital 76, Haridwar 52, Chamoli 42, Almora 25, Pauri 24, Tehri 23, Bageshwar 18, Udham Singh Nagar 16, Uttarkashi 13, Champawat 9, Rudraprayag 8 and Pithoragarh 6, the bulletin said.

A total of 69,271 COVID-19 patients in Uttarakhand have recovered, 774 migrated out of the state and 4,967 are under treatment, it said.

