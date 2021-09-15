Campbell Bay (Andaman and Nicobar Island) [India], September 15 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Wednesday morning, as per National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake took place at a depth of 40 kilometres from the bay.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 Mini & iPhone 13 With A15 Bionic Processor & Smaller Notch Launched, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 15-09-2021, 01:43:59 IST, Lat: 3.30 & Long: 95.71, Depth: 40 Km, Location: 458km SSE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," tweeted NCS.

More details on this are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Apple iPad & iPad Mini With A13 Bionic SoC Launched; Prices Start From $329.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)