New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter Scale occurred near the Sikkim-Nepal border at 8:49 pm on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Tremors were also felt in parts of Assam, Bihar and West Bengal.

No loss of human lives has been reported as of now.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

