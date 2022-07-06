Bareilly (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) Five people were arrested Wednesday in Faridpur here while they were allegedly transporting 27 cattle, including cows, in two trucks illegally to Punjab, police said.

All the five arrested persons are residents of Punjab.

Also Read | BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: 15-Year-Old Girl Sets Herself on Fire in Digapahandi Just Before Board Exam Results.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raj Kumar Agrawal said the action came following a tip off from a social worker.

The two vehicles were impounded by the police team at Chintu Dhaba and in one of them nine live cows and three other cattle, while in the other 13 cows and the carcasses of two cows were found.

Also Read | Prophet Remark Row: Hindu Youth Thrashed in Bihar’s Arrah City for ‘Supporting’ Nupur Sharma.

Legal action is being taken against the accused, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)