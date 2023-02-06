South Salmara Mankachar (Assam) [India], February 6 (ANI): In a joint operation conducted by South Salmara Mankachar police and BSF party, five cattle were rescued from Kesarvita village in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district along India-Bangladesh border on the early hours of Monday morning.

According to police, the smugglers escaped after noticing the security personnel. The operation to catch the culprits is underway.

Earlier on Monday, Police seized 120 grams of heroin and apprehended three persons, including a woman, in Assam's Sonitpur district, officials said on Monday.

A team of Sonitpur district police on Sunday night intercepted a vehicle at Kaliabhomora bridge near Tezpur and recovered 120 grams of heroin.

Earlier this month, the 42nd Assam Rifles and a team of Champhai Police recovered 119 grams of heroin valued at over Rs 59 lakh from a vehicle while conducting random checking in a joint operation on Sunday.

While conducting random checking at the outskirt of Mualkawi village (Zokhawthar road) in the Champhai district of Mizoram, the Joint team recovered 119 grams (9 soap cases) of heroin, valued at over Rs 59 lakh in the international market from a vehicle.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in a joint operation conducted by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and Assam Police in Assam's Nalbari area.

Sudhakar Singh, Superintendent of Police of Nalbari district told ANI that, during the search operation, the security personnel had recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition buried under the earth. (ANI)

