Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) Five Covid-19 positive undertrial prisoners getting treatment at the Chittorgarh District Hospital fled from the facility Monday, but two of them were nabbed soon afterward, officials said.

The five were undergoing treatment at the facility after testing positive for coronavirus, they said.

All of them managed to escape from the Centre during the day, Assistant Superintendent of Police Himmat Singh said.

He said that two of them were nabbed soon after they escaped and others are being looked for.

The five have been identified as Kuldeep Rajput, Pintu, Mukesh, Sanjay Kumar and Pappu Lal, police said.

Sanjay Kumar and Pappu Lal have been nabbed, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)