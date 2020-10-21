Nandurbar (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Five persons were killed and at least 35 injured after a bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Khamchoundar village in Nandurbar on Wednesday.

The injured have been taken to the Civil Hospital in Nandurbar.

Also Read | Sensex Rallies Over 400 Points in Early Trade; Nifty Tops 12,000 Mark.

According to Mahendra Pandit, Superintendent of Police, at around 1 am, a bus travelling from Malkapur to Surat fell into a 60-80 foot deep gorge after another bus dashed into the bus.

"Five persons including the driver, cleaner and three of the passengers, have died on the spot," said Pandit.

Also Read | India Reports Over 50,000 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Surges to 76,51,108.

"Other 35 passengers on board were injured and have been shifted to Civil Hospital Nandurbar for treatment," Pandit added.

A team of police officials is undertaking the rescue operation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)