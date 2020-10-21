New Delhi, October 20: A day after recording single-day spike of fewer than 50,000 cases of coronavirus for the first time since July, India on Wednesday again reported more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 54,044 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the past 24 hours. Following a fresh spike, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 76,51,108 on Wednesday. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

India recorded 714 deaths due to COVID-19 infection over the past 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 1,15,914. As of Wednesday morning, there are 7,40,090 active cases. On a positive note, the number of discharged patients increased to 67,95,103 after 61,775 more patients recovered in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,09,516 cases, including 42,453 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,83,608 sample tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 9,72,00,379. Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surged to 40.7 million, with the deaths soaring to more than 1,123,960. Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India Developing Intranasal Vaccines for COVID-19; What Is an Intranasal Vaccine? Updates on Anti-Coronavirus Intranasal Vaccines’ Development.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 40,728,371, while the death toll surged to 1,123,967, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,272,427 and 220,992, respectively. India comes in second place in terms of cases. Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 154,837.

