Chandigarh, Mar 21 (PTI) Haryana reported five coronavirus deaths on Sunday as 867 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 2,79,828, according to a health bulletin.

So far, the disease has killed 3,098 people in the state.

On Sunday, a fatality each was reported from Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Ambala and Karnal districts.

The maximum 181 cases were reported from Gurgaon, followed by 142 in Karnal, 103 in Kurukshetra and 93 in Panchkula.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 5,355, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate hovers around 96.98 per cent.

