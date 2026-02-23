VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: NSE EMERGE-listed Pramara Promotions Limited, in line with its announcement to the stock exchanges dated 23rd February, has entered into a strategic licensing and manufacturing agreement with Sega Corporation, Japan, to manufacture and launch licensed Sega products in the Indian retail market.

Sega Corporation is a globally recognized Japan-based entertainment company with a market capitalization of approximately USD 3.2 billion (group level, as of February 2026) and a long-standing presence in gaming and character intellectual property.The company operates internationally and owns several widely recognized entertainment franchises and licensed characters distributed across multiple markets worldwide.

Bringing Global IP to India

Under the initial phase of the agreement, Pramara Promotions will introduce four licensed products under the popular "Crayon Shinchan" edition in India.

The agreement also provides scope for phased expansion of additional Sega-licensed products in India, subject to mutual agreement and market conditions.

The products will be manufactured domestically using original molds owned by Sega. These molds, currently with Sega's China-based supplier, will be relocated to India for production -- reinforcing Pramara's focus on strengthening its domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

Strengthening Global Alignment

This strategic collaboration represents an important milestone in Pramara Promotions' journey of building a strong licensed character portfolio and expanding its participation in the organized retail toy and character merchandising segment in India.

The partnership:

- Adds internationally recognized intellectual property to the Company's product portfolio

- Strengthens its manufacturing footprint in India

- Enhances its positioning within the licensed merchandise ecosystem

- Reflects its growing alignment with global brand owners

Commenting on the development,Rohit Lamba, Chairman & Managing Director, Pramara Promotions Limited, said:

"We are pleased to collaborate with Sega Corporation to introduce licensed Sega products in the Indian market. This agreement reflects our continued focus on strengthening our licensed portfolio and expanding our manufacturing capabilities in India. We believe this collaboration supports our long-term vision of building a strong presence in character-driven consumer products."

About Pramara Promotions Limited

Pramara Promotions Limited is an NSE EMERGE-listed company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of toys and licensed merchandise. The Company continues to expand its character-driven product portfolio while strengthening its domestic production capabilities.

