Jammu, Sept 4 (PTI) Five persons were arrested for sharing a communally sensitive video in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The action followed registration of a case on August 31 under relevant sections of the law.

“Five trouble mongers were arrested for their act which tantamount to disrupting communal harmony in the district,” a police spokesman said.

After preliminary investigation, it surfaced that the clip, which showed the skin of a bovine, was shot near a atream in Palmar area of Kishtwar.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, the spokesman said Senior Superintendent of Police (SP), Kishtwar, constituted a special investigating team (SIT) for immediate arrest of the accused persons.

“The SIT after its tireless efforts, manages to arrest five persons who have committed the offence. Investigation of the case is still going on,” the spokesman said and warned the miscreants against circulating any such content, which may disturb the peace and the communal harmony in the area.

