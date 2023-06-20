Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jun 19 (PTI) Five IEDs planted by members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) to target security personnel on anti-Naxal operation were recovered from a forest on Monday in West Singhbhum district, police said.

In course of combing operation, the security personnel detected the explosives in the forest near Tumbahaka village, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

Also Read | Major Action of Shivraj Singh Chouhan Government Against Three Accused of Forcing Youth To Act Like Dog in Bhopal; Houses Bulldozed Amid Tight Security (Watch Video).

All the improvised explosive devices were defused by bomb disposal squad on the spot, he said.

The district police has been engaged in a massive combing operation since January 11 following inputs regarding the presence of top Maoist leaders in Kolhan area of the district, officials said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Pregnant Woman Killed, Husband and Son Injured As Truck Hits Motorbike in Ghaziabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)