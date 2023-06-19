Ghaziabad, June 19: A pregnant woman was killed while her husband and minor son were severally injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck here, officials said on Monday. The deceased, Ranjana (30), was six-month pregnant, the officials said, adding her husband Amit Kumar and son Devansh (11) sustained injuries.

The family was returning from the Brij Ghat on Sunday night when their motorcycle was hit by the speeding truck. The motorbike collided with the road divider. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Three Children Die, Many Injured After Being Run Over by Car in Agra.

The woman and the minor boy were not wearing helmets, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Ravi Kumar said police are trying to nab the driver on the basis of the truck's registration number.

