Patna, Feb 18 (PTI) At least five persons were injured when a bus carrying devotees from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj overturned near Agamkuan in Patna on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at New Bypass area when the bus was heading to Siliguri in West Bengal, they said.

“At least five passengers suffered minor injuries in the accident. Locals informed the police, which reached the spot and rescued the trapped passengers,” Ravindra Kumar, Acting SHO of Agamkuan police station, told PTI.

All the injured passengers were taken to the nearest hospital and they are out of danger, Kumar said.

The driver of the bus is absconding.

Arrangements are being made to send the passengers to Siliguri, he added.

