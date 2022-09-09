Jaipur, Sep 8 (PTI) Five people were killed and 11 others injured after the jeep they were travelling in collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Thursday night, police said.

The accident took place in the Burdi area when the jeep was going to Ringas in Sikar district from the Ramdevra temple in Jaisalmer. The passengers were residents of Abawas village in Ringas, Circle Officer (CO) Jayal Rameshwar Lal said.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II Dies: Rahul Gandhi Offers Condolences, Says 'She Served Her Country With Utmost Commitment and Dignity'.

After the collision, the injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where five of them, including a child, were declared dead. The deceased were identified as Phoolchand, Rohitash, Kaushalya, Rukma and Hemraj, he said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Nagaur district hospital, the CO said.

Also Read | Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Visarjan Route: Details of Immersion Path Revealed; Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory on Roads Leading to Girgaon Chowpatty.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)