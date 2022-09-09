Mumbai, September 9: The 11th day of Ganeshotsav 2022, marking the culmination of Maharashtra's most popular festival, will be observed tomorrow, September 9. The Lalbaugcha Raja, deemed as "Maanacha Ganpati" is the most valued Ganesh idol in Maharashtra. ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’, situated in a narrow bylane of Lalbaug, is Mumbai’s one of the famous Sarvajanik Ganpati. Devotees from across the country wait for long hours to get a glimpse of the god of wisdom, knowledge, and prosperity.

On the day of the visarjan, the much-loved Lalbaugcha Raja will be immersed in Girgaon Chowpatty on Anant Chaturdashi 2022. The visarjan route, along with the traffic advisory, has been released by Mumbai Police. Devotees, as well as city commuters, are adviced to adhere to it. Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Date: When Is Ganesh Visarjan? Know About the Shubh Muhurat Tithi, Puja Timings and Significance of Ganeshotsav’s Last Day.

Check Tweet:

In order to maintain safety and prevention of inconvenience to Mumbaikars in view of Ganesh Immersions, on 1st, 4th, 5th, 6th and 9th September following arrangements have been made by Mumbai Traffic Police. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/O65RyqBnuS — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 31, 2022

The Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 immersion route will begin from Lalbaug and pass through NM Joshi Marg from Bharat Mata Chowk to reach Byculla. It would then move towards Clare Road, Nagpada, Duncan Road, and Don Taki. Later the rally will head towards Madhav Baug and then towards Opera House to finally reach Girgaon Chowpatty. Heavy police cover will be deployed at every point to avoid any unwarranted situation. Ganeshotsav 2022: Muslim Man Installs Ganesh Idol in Hyderabad (See Pics)

.Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Visarjan Route

The visarjan route of Lalbaugcha Raja 2012:

Lalbaug

Bharat Mata Theatre

Byculla West

Nagpada

Don Taki

Sant Sena Maharaj Marg

Kumbharwada

Suthar Gully

Madhav Baug

Opera House

Girgaon Chowpatty

Devotees from all over the city, along with other parts of Maharashtra, join the immersion route to bid goodbye to their loved Bappa but only to meet next year.

