Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) Five people were killed in a collision between a truck and a car on a highway near Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased included three women and two men, they said.

Also Read | PM-DAKSH Portal and Mobile App to Make Skill Development Schemes Accessible Launched.

The truck and the car collided with each other on the highway near Kuchaman town, killing five people, the police said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi During Interaction With PMGKAY Beneficiaries, Says ’80 Crore Indians Got Free Ration During COVID-19 Pandemic’.

"The death of five people in a road accident in Kuchaman City area of ??Nagaur is extremely sad. My thoughts are with the bereaved family members," he tweeted.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)