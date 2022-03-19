New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) A man was killed by five people following an argument at a pan shop in west Delhi's Naraina area, police said on Saturday.

All the accused in the incident, which occurred on Friday around 10 pm, have been apprehended, they said.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Goa: Crime Branch Rescues 3 Women Including Mumbai TV Actress in Panaji, Hyderabad-Based Man Held.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said, "A fight was broke out at a pan shop near PVR Naraina in which the man, Shiva, was killed by five people."

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intension) has been registered and five people, including a juvenile, have been apprehended, the DCP said.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery 2022 Result: Know Prize Money and Other Details; Check Punjab Lottery Live Draw Winners’ List Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)