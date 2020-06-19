Kohima, Jun 19 (PTI) Nagaland reported five new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the states tally to 198, Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu said.

Sixteen COVID-19 patients recovered on Friday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 125, officials said, adding that the recovery rate in the state is 63.13 per cent.

Also Read | Monsoon to Reach Delhi Ahead of Schedule on June 25, says IMD: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

Of the total 198 COVID-19 cases, 73 are active as 125 people have recovered from the disease.

"Out of 320 samples tested, 5 new cases of COVID-19 positive have been reported," the Health and Family Welfare minister tweeted.

Also Read | Elephant Fossil, 5-8 Million Years Old, Discovered From Siwalik Sediments in UP's Saharanpur, View Pics.

He said of the five new cases, two patients each are from Mon and Kohima Quarantine Centre while one is from Dimapur Quarantine Centre.

With 128 cases Dimapur district has the highest number of COVID-19 patients followed by Kohima (33), Mon (23), Peren (8) and Tuensang (6).

The other six districts of the state Wokha, Zunheboto, Kiphire, Mokokchung, Longleng and Phek have so far not reported any COVID-19 case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)