Kottayam/Thrissur (Ker), Apr 28 (PTI) Five children died due to drowning on Thursday in two separate incidents in Kottayam and Thrissur districts of Kerala.

Also Read | Apple Starts Selling Smart Water Bottles, Check Price & Other Details Here.

In one incident, two out of four students, who went to bathe in a stream in Pallikkunnel area in Kottayam, slipped and fell into the waters. They were dead while being pulled out by the people around the spot, police said.

Also Read | Heatwave in India: Health Experts Warn of Rise in Heat-Related Ailments, Ask People to Take Precautions.

The victims were identified as Amal (16) and Naveen (15), the police said.

The incident occurred at around 1.00 PM, they said, adding that the bodies have been shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

In the other, three out of five students, who went to take a dip in a pond in Chavakkad area of Thrissur, drowned after they went to the deep end of the waterbody and could not return to safety, police said.

The victims' two friends, who hesitated in going towards the deep end of the pond, which is also used for prawns farming, alerted locals, but the three could not be saved, a senior police officer said.

He said the bodies of the three -- two were 16 years old and the third was 18 -- were retrieved in the presence of the police and were shifted to the Thrissur Medical College for inquest and postmortem.

There is no reason to suspect any foul play, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)