Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) Five vehicles were destroyed after a fire broke out in a locality of Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, civic officials said.

Also Read | Dr Preethi Dies: Rs 30 Lakh Compensation to Kin of Telangana Medico Who Died by Suicide Due to Harrasment by Her Senior.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 4 am in Vartak Nagar area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Also Read | Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: One Killed, 13 Injured as Bus Carrying Polling, Security Personnel Overturns in Wokha.

The vehicles, including two four-wheelers and as many auto-rickshaws, were parked in an open ground in front of a building in the locality, he said.

After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and put out the fire within half-an-hour, but most of the vehicles were damaged before that, the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)