New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the progress of the peace process and rehabilitation in the violence-hit state.

Amit Shah assured them of the Centre's support for the rehabilitation of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Yumnam Khemchand said on X.

The Manipur CM wrote, "Had the privilege to call on Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, today in New Delhi, accompanied by Hon'ble Deputy Chief Ministers Nemcha Kipgen and L Dikho. We had a detailed and constructive discussion on key issues concerning Manipur, including measures for peace, stability, rehabilitation and progress."

"HM conveyed his firm assurance that the Union Government will extend every possible assistance to ensure the early resettlement and rehabilitation of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). On behalf of the people of Manipur, I express my sincere gratitude to HM for his continued support, guidance, and commitment towards the welfare of our State," the X post read.

Earlier this month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur Legislature Party leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state, with senior legislators Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho taking the oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Manipur, following the formal withdrawal of President's Rule.

The ethnic violence, going on since 2023 amid brewing tensions between the Kuki-Zomi and Meitei communities, witnessed a fresh incident of violence amid protests against the swearing in of new Deputy Chief Ministers.

The youth's resentment overflowed as they were taken to believe that three Kuki Zomi MLAs were joining the Manipur Government, with Nemcha having been sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister.

BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte was also killed following injuries sustained in an alleged violent attack. (ANI)

