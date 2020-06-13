India News | 5-yr-old Raped by Neighbour in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the village under the Khairaghat Police Station limits on Friday night, they said.

The girl was sleeping along with her mother in their house when the 28-year-old man took her to a nearby field and allegedly raped her, SP Vipin Mishra said.

The neighbour was taken into custody based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, the SP said, adding she has been sent for medical examination.

