Bijnor (UP), May 19 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman who had gone to forest to collect fodder was killed by a leopard, forest department officials here said on Monday.

They said her body was found in a mutilated state.

Forest Ranger Chandpur Dushyant Kumar said Sameena (50) had gone to collect fodder from the forest near Sabdalpur Teli village in Bijnor district on Sunday evening.

When she did not return till late evening, the family went in search of her. She was found dead in the forest with leopard's paw marks on the body, Kumar said.

