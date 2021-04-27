Dehradun, Apr 26 (PTI) Uttarakhand reported 5,058 new COVID cases and 67 deaths on Monday, officials said.

Maximum 2,034 cases were reported in Dehradun district, 1,002 in Haridwar, 767 in Nainital, 323 in Pauri, 283 in Udham Singh Nagar, 135 in Almoda, 104 in Champawat, they said.

With the fresh cases, the number of coronavirus infected people in the state has gone up to 1,56,859, while 1,12,265 patients have recovered.

There are currently 39,031 active cases in the state and the death toll is 2,213.

