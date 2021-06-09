Jammu, Jun 9 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was arrested with 52 kg of poppy straw here on Wednesday, police said.
The recovery of the contraband was made from a truck at Suketar in Jhajjar Kotli area on the outskirts of the city, a police official said.
He said the truck driver, Mandeep Singh, a resident of Samba district, was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)