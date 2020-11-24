Dehradun, Nov 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 72,160 on Tuesday with 528 more people testing positive for the infection, while 11 more patients died.

Deharadun district reported the highest number of 192 cases, Haridwar 83, Udham Singh Nagar 69, Pithoragarh 49, Nainital 37, Pauri 24, Almora 20, Chamoli 20, Uttarkashi 11, Bageshwar seven, Tehri six, Rudraprayag five and Champawat five, a state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 11 more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the toll so far to 1,180, the bulletin said.

A total of 65,703 infected people have recuperated from the infection, 646 have migrated out of the state and 4,631 are under treatment.

