Gorakhpur, November 24, 2020: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that under no circumstances, broadcast of services of the Gorakhpur Aakashwani will be allowed to be disrupted. He also announced that very soon, a permanent transmitter of adequate capacity would be installed here.

Taking serious note of information that the medium wave mobile transmitter of Gorakhpur Aakashwani had shut down, the chief minister directed officials of the Prasar Bharti to take immediate and prompt action to restore the transmission, after which the broadcast which had been disrupted since November 21, was restarted.

With this, the transmission of programmes from the Gorakhpur Aakashwani, which were not happening for the past three days began again from Tuesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the people will continue to get service from Gorakhpur Akashvani.

He also assured that the interest of employees and artists will be protected at all costs. The chief minister also underlined that the medium mobile transmitter will soon be replaced by a better and permanent one. Yogi also pointed out that in his terms as the local MP he had always advocated the expansion of both Doordarshan and Aakashwani and that people are aware of this.

The chief minister also added that the range of the radio from Gorakhpur, established in 1972, was till neighbouring Nepal and that because of this we are always able to keep our viewpoint to the neighbouring country and forewarn them from the machinations and nefarious designs of China. The services will be further improved and given more teeth through the better frequency transmitter soon, he further said.

Taking a dig at the opposition parties doing politics on this issue, the Chief Minister said that these parties have become frustrated by the government's development programmes and are making a desperate attempt to trick the people. He also expressed his gratitude to the local BJP representatives, who brought to the notice of the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, the technical problem encountered in All India Radio Gorakhpur and it was resolved.

Owing to certain technical constraints, the 10 KW capacity medium wave mobile transmitter of AIR Gorakhpur, which was closed from 11 AM on November 21, was re-started from the morning of 24 November.

In this regard, CM Yogi asked the concerned officials of Prasar Bharati to take necessary steps and restore the broadcast. After this, the Prasar Bharati headquarters had issued guidelines to Gorakhpur Aakashwani's head and program head on Monday night. The head of AIR Gorakhpur, Rahul Singh said that from 5:53 am on Tuesday morning, the mobile transmitter has been started and programs have started broadcasting.

On the other hand, Program Head of All India Radio Gorakhpur, Dr. Neerja Madhav has expressed gratitude to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and local public representatives for the smooth running of the programmes.