Lucknow: November 24: Uttar Pradesh government has already launched the preparations for Covid-19 vaccination in the state and required logistics will be in place in advance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Tuesday.

During virtual interaction of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Chief Ministers over Covid-19 vaccination in the near future, CM Yogi informed that the Uttar Pradesh government has issued necessary directions to concerned departments to be prepared for massive vaccination. “The whole exercise should be done in an organised and time bound manner with inter-departmental coordination and all logistics should be in place in time”, the CM said.

The UP CM said his government is well aware that and adequate number of vaccinators will be needed in view the large population of the state. The health department is also asked to make arrangements for the training of the vaccinators. Permanent Transmitter Of Adequate Capacity To be Installed At Gorakhpur Aakashwani, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

It may be recalled that the CM had issued directions to ensure cold-chain arrangements in all districts by December 15 next in order to enhance the efficacy of the vaccine.

CM Yogi, during the course the virtual conference, reposed faith in the leadership of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the skillful handling of the Covid-19 crisis in the country.