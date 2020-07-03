New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): As many as 53 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Friday from various district Covid Care Centres in Tripura after their test results came negative, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister informed that the state has 1,441 total cases including 231 active cases, 1,199 discharged and one death.

"Glad to share that 53 COVID-19 patients have been discharged today from various Dist Covid Care Centers after their test results came NEGATIVE. Total Case: 1441, Discharged: 1199, Active Case: 231, Migrated: 9, Death: 1, Unnatural Death:1," Deb tweeted.

India reported the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The country's coronavirus count has risen to 6,25,544 cases of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

379 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths due to the infection to 18,213. (ANI)

