New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A 54-year-old man died on Friday after allegedly jumping from the window of a fifth-floor washroom at Jamia Hamdard Hospital in south Delhi, police reported.

No suicide note has been recovered. The police received information about the incident at 1:21 am on Friday, an officer said.

The victim, Mushtaq Ali, used to work at the hospital as a ward boy and was a resident of the staff quarters at the Jamia Hamdard campus, he added.

Ali had been admitted to the orthopedic ward of the hospital on Monday due to a fracture in his foot, the officer said.

Ali lived alone and his family members reside in Odisha, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR BM

