India News | 56 New COVID-19 Cases in Aurangabad, Tally Rises to 2,812

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 05:04 PM IST
Aurangabad, Jun 15 (PTI) As many as 56 people tested positive for coronavirus in Aurangabad on Monday, taking the total number of such cases in the Maharashtra district to 2,812, an official said.

Out of the 56 new patients, 21 are female, he said.

No new death was reported on Monday in the district, where the toll so far stands at 150.

Till now, 1,502 patients have been discharged after recovery, the official said.

There are 1,160 active COVID-19 cases in the district as of now, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

