Pakistan Envoy in Delhi Summoned After Two Indian High Commission Staffers in Islamabad 'Go Missing'

News Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 04:49 PM IST
Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi | (Photo Credits: MEA)

New Delhi, June 15: Moin ul Haq, the Pakistan High Commissioner to India, was summoned by officials in Delhi shortly after reports confirmed that two Indian embassy officials in Islamabad have "gone missing". The Ministry of External Affairs has asked the Pakistan's Charge d'affaires to India to present the facts and reveal the whereabouts of the missing officials.

According to reports citing top officials, the two Indian embassy staffers went missing at around 8 am in the morning. Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad, Gaurav Ahluwalia, could not reportedly make contact with the missing employees of the embassy.

Reports are also suspecting whether the missing staffers have been arrested by the Inter-State Intelligence (ISI), the spy wing of Islamabad. No confirmation in this regard has been received from the official sources.

Update by ANI

The incident, which is stated to be "deeply concerning" by Indian officials, comes days after two members of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi were sent back by India after they were "caught red-handed" in espionage activities.

Since the action taken against Pakistani diplomats, an adverse reaction was faced by Indian officials in Islamabad. The vehicles of some diplomats were chased allegedly by ISI officials, reports said. A biker was also reportedly seen following the car of Indian envoy Ahluwalia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

